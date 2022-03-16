Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.