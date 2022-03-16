Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,983,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60.
In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.
SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
