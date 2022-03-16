Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

SMAR stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 in the last three months. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 96.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 217.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

