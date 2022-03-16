SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 2.5%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.74. 16,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 7,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.