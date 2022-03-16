SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Shares Up 2.5%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.74. 16,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 7,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIGE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $754,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

