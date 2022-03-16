SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,483,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.3 days.
Shares of SFTBF opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $97.92.
SoftBank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftBank Group (SFTBF)
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.