SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,779,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,483,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.3 days.

Shares of SFTBF opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.55. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $97.92.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

