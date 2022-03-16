SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 13,062 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 157.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,401,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,964,000 after buying an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4,999.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 893,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 773,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,411,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 530,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. 48,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,829. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53.

