SOL Capital Management CO Acquires Shares of 11,420 Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCH. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,263,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 201.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 351,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 234,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCH traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. 412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $33.57.

