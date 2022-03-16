SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,547. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

