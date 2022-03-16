SOL Capital Management CO Sells 852 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

