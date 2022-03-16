SOL Capital Management CO Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 92,623 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 598,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 77,001 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,277,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.62.

