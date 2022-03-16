Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SEYMF stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

