Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Soligenix by 22.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 55,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Soligenix by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,232 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

