Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $450.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 356,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.