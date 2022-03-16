Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.00

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 1165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 69.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.