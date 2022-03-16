Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SOVO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in Sovos Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOVO has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

