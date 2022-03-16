Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SOVO stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp increased its position in Sovos Brands by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
