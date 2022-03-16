Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $2.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
About Spark Networks (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.