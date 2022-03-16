SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.11

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.