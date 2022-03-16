SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after acquiring an additional 533,075 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,664 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 511,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the period.

KBE stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $54.73. 679,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,835. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

