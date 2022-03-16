SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. 679,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

