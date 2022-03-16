Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Sells $14,457.10 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,653 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total transaction of $14,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 1,556,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,131. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 472,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.