Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.99

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.99 and traded as low as C$41.96. Spin Master shares last traded at C$42.24, with a volume of 42,526 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.20.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

