Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,079 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Cummins by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

