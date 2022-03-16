Spire Wealth Management Acquires 56,623 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2,002.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,623 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

PAGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

