Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

