Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,045 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 139,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 28,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,090,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

