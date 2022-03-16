Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. 21,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.26. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $167,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,744 shares of company stock worth $9,272,803. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

