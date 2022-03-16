SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSRM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $44,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after buying an additional 172,866 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $3,378,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

