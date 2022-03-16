Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 610

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STAN. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.32) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.93) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 611.29 ($7.95).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 471.50 ($6.13) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.34.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

