Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GH opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.68. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,407,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

