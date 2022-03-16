Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.50

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 113021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

