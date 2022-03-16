State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $251.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 175.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.22. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

