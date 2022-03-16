State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.25 Million Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.12% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $3,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

INN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

