State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $1,925,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $2,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

