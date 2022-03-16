State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

