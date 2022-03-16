State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,455 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYT opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

