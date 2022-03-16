Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.00

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 22073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $878.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.82.
About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Partners (SPLP)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.