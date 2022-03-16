Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.00

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 22073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $878.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $3,387,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

