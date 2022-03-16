Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,767 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Warby Parker stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.