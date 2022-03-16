Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,767 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Warby Parker stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

