Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Eagle Materials Put Options (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,022 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,411% compared to the average volume of 200 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.

EXP traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 468,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.94. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.