StockNews.com Upgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Strong-Buy

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

CAH opened at $53.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

