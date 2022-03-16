StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.89

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 3,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

