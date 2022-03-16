StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.89

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.07.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 2.40.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
