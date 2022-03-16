STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.11.

NYSE STOR opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

