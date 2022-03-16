Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 108 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $390.73 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

