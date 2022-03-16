Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,117 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

