Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis boosted its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

