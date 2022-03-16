Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 662 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $246.49. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

In related news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,724 shares of company stock valued at $14,757,773. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

