Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.