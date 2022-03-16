Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.
Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 146.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 25.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stryker (Get Rating)
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryker (SYK)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.