Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.95.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.42. The stock has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 146.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 25.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

