Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($2.74). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

