Summit X LLC Buys Shares of 1,935 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

VT opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

