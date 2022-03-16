Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SLGG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 7,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,930. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 193.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.